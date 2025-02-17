UK-based Assura reviewing possible offer
The diversified healthcare Reit is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing on the JSE
17 February 2025 - 10:13
Assura Plc, which was listed on the JSE in November, says it has received a possible offer, which it is reviewing with its advisers.
The UK-based diversified healthcare real estate investment trust said on Monday it noted the recent media speculation and confirmed that it has received a preliminary, unsolicited approach from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Partners and USS Investment Management which may or may not lead to an offer being made for the company. ..
