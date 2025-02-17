Fourways Mall sparkles as overhaul gradually gains momentum
While Accelerate Property Fund has opted to sell several assets, the mall is being transformed
17 February 2025 - 05:00
The major overhaul at Fourways Mall, north of Johannesburg, which is set to be completed within three years, is beginning to show noticeable progress.
Flanagan & Gerard and the Moolman Group took over management of the struggling Fourways Mall last year, which was facing high vacancy rates and low foot traffic. The mall, the largest in the country, has a gross lettable area of 180,000m²...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.