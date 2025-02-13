Geopolitical risks dominate concern for global real estate in 2025
SA real estate investment trusts entered 2025 on a tough note, despite strong gains last year
13 February 2025 - 05:00
Independent real-estate group Pam Golding suggests that the global property market in 2025 could experience a mix of both opportunities and challenges, presenting a double-edged sword for investors.
Citing a recent Savills report forecasting a 27% rise in global real estate investment to $952bn, driven by lower interest rates and stronger investor confidence, Pam Golding CEO Andrew Golding said the market was set to exceed $1-trillion in 2026, a level not reached since 2022...
