Sapoa warns water crisis could dampen investor confidence
SA Property Owners Association and Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry are in talks with Johannesburg Water
11 February 2025 - 05:00
SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) has voiced concern that ongoing water challenges could severely undermine investor confidence as Johannesburg’s water infrastructure continues to deteriorate.
Last week, Sapoa and the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together with the aim of resolving various challenges that affect both businesses and commercial property owners, particularly Gauteng’s water infrastructure issues...
