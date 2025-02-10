Uber driver blew lid on corruption at Delta Property Fund
Company was used as front for underhanded dealings between former CEO and CFO, and senior Bank of China official
10 February 2025 - 05:00
It took an Uber driver to lift the lid on corruption at Delta Property Fund — an act that has culminated in the company’s former CEO Sandile Nomvete declared delinquent and banned for life from holding directorship of companies in SA.
The JSE-listed property group’s former CFO Shaneel Maharaj and COO Otis Tshabalala, were banned for 15 and 7 years, respectively — handing victory to Delta, which sought the court to declare them delinquent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.