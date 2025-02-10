Sandton’s enduring vibrancy as Gauteng’s economic heartbeat
Office market remains competitive due to presence of large financial, legal and other knowledge-intensive firms
10 February 2025 - 05:00
Despite economic pressures that led businesses in Sandton to downsize and shift to remote work, the area is far from slowing down, with Africa’s richest square mile steadily picking up again.
This is further boosted by the arrival of Growthpoint’s R1bn-plus Olympus Sandton development, a mixed- use residential and retail precinct that will make it an Olympic challenge for other office nodes to catch up to Sandton’s status as Africa’s leading financial district...
