Sirius acquires Earl Mill business park for R133m

Sirius Real Estate has bought the Earl Mill business park in Oldham in the UK for £5.7m (R131m).
This marks the group’s second acquisition for the year, after the recent purchase of the Reinsberg business park in Dresden, Germany. The parks have a combined vacancy rate of 26%, or 14,000m2...
