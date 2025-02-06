SA Reit urges investors to boost exposure to underrepresented asset class
Association says the asset class’s defensive qualities make them essential when building resilient portfolios
06 February 2025 - 05:00
Despite their strong long-term performance and low correlation with other assets, many investors still have only limited exposure to real estate investment trusts (Reits) as an asset class.
A recent report by the SA Reit Association highlights the case for investors to boost their exposure to Reits, especially in multi-asset-class portfolios with long-term strategic goals, as property is inherently a long-term investment...
