Sirius acquires business park in Germany for €20m
The group’s first acquisition of the year at Reinsberg follows its oversubscribed €350m bond issuance in January
04 February 2025 - 11:09
Sirius Real Estate, the owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, is to acquire a business park in Reinsberg in Saxony, Germany, for €20.4m.
The Reinsberg acquisition is 75% occupied, the majority of which is under a 10-year full repairing and insuring lease to the vendor, generating a rental income of €1.5m per year, Sirius said in a statement on Tuesday...
