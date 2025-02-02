The exterior of a building with so-called youth apartments by Chinese developer China Vanke is seen in Shenzhen, China. Picture: BOBBY YIP/REUTERS
China’s sales of new housing and prices for existing residential units both continued to decline in January, a leading real estate research institute said on Saturday.
The average price per square metre for existing residential properties was down just more than 7% in January from a year earlier based on a survey of markets in China’s top 100 cities, China Index Academy said in a monthly report.
The value of property sales by the top 100 real-estate developers was down almost 17% in January year on year, the research institute said.
China’s residential property market, which once accounted for a quarter of economic output at its peak in 2021, has become a major drag on the economy and a cause for concern for households, investors and Chinese policymakers.
In the closing months of 2024, China’s central and local governments stepped up efforts to boost sentiment and promote new home purchases through a range of steps, including subsidies for consumers and financing for state-owned enterprises.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect property sales and prices in China to fall further this year but at a slower pace than in 2024.
China property sales slide further in January
Residential property market has become a major drag on the economy
China’s sales of new housing and prices for existing residential units both continued to decline in January, a leading real estate research institute said on Saturday.
The average price per square metre for existing residential properties was down just more than 7% in January from a year earlier based on a survey of markets in China’s top 100 cities, China Index Academy said in a monthly report.
The value of property sales by the top 100 real-estate developers was down almost 17% in January year on year, the research institute said.
China’s residential property market, which once accounted for a quarter of economic output at its peak in 2021, has become a major drag on the economy and a cause for concern for households, investors and Chinese policymakers.
In the closing months of 2024, China’s central and local governments stepped up efforts to boost sentiment and promote new home purchases through a range of steps, including subsidies for consumers and financing for state-owned enterprises.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect property sales and prices in China to fall further this year but at a slower pace than in 2024.
Reuters
South Korea president indicted for insurrection
China’s Gen Z gets serious about saving amid calls to spend
Chinese investors flee to ‘All Weather’ funds before Trump’s return
Iran unveils new underground naval base
Pakistan’s Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in jail for corruption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Dozens killed in India’s Kumbh festival stampede, police sources and witness say
India to pump billions in state-run firms as it shelves privatisation, sources ...
South Korea president indicted for insurrection
China’s Gen Z gets serious about saving amid calls to spend
Chinese investors flee to ‘All Weather’ funds before Trump’s return
Iran unveils new underground naval base
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.