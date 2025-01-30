Companies / Property

Sirius refinances Saarbrücken business park

The site has an occupancy of 78% and produces net operating income of €2.9m

30 January 2025 - 10:07
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sirius Real Estate-owned storage asset in Heiligenhaus, Germany. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sirius Real Estate-owned storage asset in Heiligenhaus, Germany. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sirius Real Estate, the owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, has secured a new debt package at its Saarbrücken business park in southwest Germany.

Earlier this month Sirius raised €350m through a senior unsecured corporate bond issuance, maturing in 2032 and carrying a 4% coupon. The issuance was about five times oversubscribed.

Sirius had agreed a €13m, five-year loan at 3.264% with Sparkasse Saarbrücken bank, which refinanced its asset in Saarbrücken, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Sirius Office Center Saarbrücken is a well-located 47,000m2 edge-of-town business park comprising primarily offices, a modern conference centre and light industrial and production space.

Saarbrücken is the state capital of Saarland near the border with France and is a major industrial and transport centre.

By September 2024, the Saarbrücken site had an occupancy of 78% and was producing a net operating income of €2.9m, reflecting a 20% improvement since it was acquired in 2018.

“While de minimis in comparison to the oversubscribed €350m bond we issued earlier this month, the refinancing of our Saarbrücken business park is nonetheless important in that it demonstrates our continued ability to refinance our assets, as well as the company, at favourable rates and it highlights the attractiveness of the European lending market that is available to Sirius,” said CFO Chris Bowman.

In December, Sirius completed the acquisition of a development site in Munich, immediately adjacent to its Munich-Neuaubing business park, for €13.3m.

The acquisition allowed the company to secure the final corner of a well-located 130,000m2 estate in the Bavarian capital.

In November, the group reported a 14.5% increase in funds from operations, while it has made acquisitions worth €141.5m in the six months to end-September.

mackenziej@arena.africa

Why Sirius is still a serious growth contender

The JSE’s top-performing property stock over 10 years is looking cheap as it gears up for a €350m shopping spree
Money & Investing
7 hours ago

Sirius issues €350m corporate bond

The proceeds will be used principally to refinance existing debt
Companies
2 weeks ago

Sirius acquires Munich development site for €13.3m

The site is immediately adjacent to its Munich-Neuaubing business park
Companies
1 month ago

Sirius delivers strong operational growth and makes further acquisitions

Sirius is well positioned to capitalise on accretive acquisition opportunities
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Steinhoff’s secret recipe for magic profits ...
Companies
2.
Viability of SA motor industry under threat, says ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
V&A Waterfront ramps up security amid R20bn ...
Companies / Property
4.
Coronation not ruling out Eskom bailout over ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
How they cooked the books at Steinhoff for years
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.