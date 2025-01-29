Industrial and retail property markets face shortage, while office sector oversupplied
Though the office property market is still the weakest its oversupply has eased in recent years, FNB property broker survey says
29 January 2025 - 05:00
The industrial and retail property markets are experiencing an undersupply, while the office market continues to face an oversupply as companies adopt hybrid working arrangements.
According to the FNB property broker survey, the industrial property market remains the strongest, with the retail market closing the gap...
