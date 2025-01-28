Vukile’s township shopping centres benefit from festive spending
Reit reports 5.9% increase in trading density at its rural centres and 4.6% at urban centres
28 January 2025 - 05:00
Retail property owner Vukile benefited from a surge in festive buying with its township shopping centres showing 9.6% growth in trading density during the festive period.
The Reit, which has an exposure to township retail, reported a 5.9% increase in trading density at its rural centres and 4.6% at its urban centres, highlighting strong festive season shopping demand...
