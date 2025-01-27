V&A Waterfront ramps up security amid R20bn expansion plans
27 January 2025 - 05:00
The V&A Waterfront, one of SA’s largest, mixed-use destinations, is ramping up security measures as it plans the R20bn expansion of the adjacent Granger Bay precinct.
It has applied for rezoning approval from the City of Cape Town, with construction set to begin this year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.