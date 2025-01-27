Hybrid work ‘to drive increase in office deals’ in 2025
Cushman & Wakefield suggests that 2025 will be a pivotal year for SA’s real estate market, marking the end of a prolonged ‘tenant-market’ cycle
27 January 2025 - 05:00
Real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Broll is expecting an increase in office real estate transactions, triggered by more established hybrid work policies, evolving tenant-focused office designs and the re-emergence of new developments in select locations.
The firm’s prediction suggests 2025 will be a pivotal year for SA’s real estate market, marking the end of a prolonged “tenant-market” cycle. As property demand and supply dynamics evolve, the balance is shifting in favour of landlords...
