Retail landlord Vukile resumes talks on buying Spanish shopping centre
Vukile will assess the property, which was flooded in November, to determine the next step
23 January 2025 - 05:00
Vukile’s potential acquisition of a shopping centre in Valencia, Spain, that was delayed due to flash floods last year, is back under discussion.
The JSE-listed group, which already owns properties in Spain through Madrid-listed subsidiary Castellana, delayed the purchase of the Bonaire shopping centre from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) after its flooding in November...
