PIC makes first foray into affordable housing
Investment in Divercity Urban Property Group, which focuses on multifamily built-to-rent units
23 January 2025 - 16:26
Africa’s largest asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has made its first investment in the multifamily residential property rental sector, given the segment a welcome boost.
PIC, which manages funds on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund, invested in Divercity Urban Property Group an SA-based investment platform that offers affordable built-to-rent units with essential amenities in high-density, central urban areas. They typically include apartment buildings and multiple housing units in a single complex or estate...
