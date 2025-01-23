More buyers choosing land over built properties, developer says
Clients enthusiastic about connected parcels, with many aged 40 and above buying for later use
23 January 2025 - 05:00
An eco-estate developer on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast has seen a change in buyer dynamics and behaviour in recent months, with more opting to buy land over fully developed properties, while the average age of buyers has risen.
“Due to the recent reduction in interest rates and discussions about potential further cuts, clients are showing strong enthusiasm for our land parcels, which come platformed and connected to all utilities within each residential estate,” said Reece Daniel, developer of the eco-focused estate Serenity Hills, near Margate...
