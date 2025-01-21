Commercial property sentiment edges higher in fourth quarter
Overall sentiment in the sector still remains weak, FNB Commercial Property Finance says
21 January 2025 - 16:35
Commercial property brokers’ confidence increased moderately for a second straight quarter in the three months to end-December, according to FNB Commercial Property Finance, though the level remains below the neutral level.
FNB Commercial Property Broker Survey indicates that 46% of respondents regarded market conditions as satisfactory, up from 44% in the prior period...
