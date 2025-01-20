Township and CBD-focused Reits thrive with double-digit share price gains
Township and rural retail assets are seen as an attractive investment due to their resilience against online shopping disruptions
20 January 2025 - 05:00
Some township and CBD-focused real estate investment trusts (Reits) are proving size is not everything, with their shares up more than 20% over the past year.
Resilient, Fairvest and Dipula are property stocks with exposure to retail assets in townships and rural areas. Over the past year, their shares have recorded impressive gains, while the sector has outperformed other asset classes...
