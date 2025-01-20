Estate agents eye recovery, confident of hitting value targets
Survey shows younger buyers will play important role in residential property market in 2025
20 January 2025 - 05:00
Estate agents are showing renewed sales optimism, with 85% confident they will meet their value targets, according to a Lightstone survey.
This follows a difficult year for many agents, who experienced a slowdown in activity, but the outlook now suggests a potential market recovery. Last year, only a third of estate agents met their sales targets in both volume and value, a slight dip from the previous year’s performance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.