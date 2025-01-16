Sirius issues €350m corporate bond
The proceeds will be used principally to refinance existing debt
16 January 2025 - 10:06
Sirius Real Estate, which owns and operates branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, has raised €350m in a senior unsecured corporate bond issuance.
The bond, which matures in 2032, carries a coupon of 4% and is expected to be rated BBB by Fitch, Sirius said in a statement on Thursday...
