WATCH: SA housing market recover under way

Business Day TV speaks to Sandra Gordon from Ooba Home Loans

15 January 2025 - 19:08
According to Absa, consumer confidence in the residential property market remained stable in the second quarter of 2024, with many homeowners believing this was an appropriate time to sell. Picture: 123RF
According to Absa, consumer confidence in the residential property market remained stable in the second quarter of 2024, with many homeowners believing this was an appropriate time to sell. Picture: 123RF

SA’s housing market recovery is under way as prices and sales activity improve. Business Day TV spoke to Sandra Gordon from Ooba Home Loans for more insight.

