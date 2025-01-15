According to Absa, consumer confidence in the residential property market remained stable in the second quarter of 2024, with many homeowners believing this was an appropriate time to sell. Picture: 123RF
SA’s housing market recovery is under way as prices and sales activity improve. Business Day TV spoke to Sandra Gordon from Ooba Home Loans for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA housing market recover under way
Business Day TV speaks to Sandra Gordon from Ooba Home Loans
SA’s housing market recovery is under way as prices and sales activity improve. Business Day TV spoke to Sandra Gordon from Ooba Home Loans for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.