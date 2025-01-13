Schroder reports growth in industrial valuations
Office portfolio valuations fell 2.4%, with a reduction across assets in Paris, Hamburg and Stuttgart
13 January 2025 - 10:11
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests in real estate in European growth cities, has seen growth in industrial valuations within its portfolio.
The industrial portfolio valuation increased 2.2%, or by €1.55m, driven by positive investment sentiment translating into stronger investment volumes and yield compression, it said in an update on the independent valuation of its property portfolio as at the end of December, on Monday. ..
