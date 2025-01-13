Fourways Mall aims to reclaim allure as must-visit destination
Shopping centre is undergoing a R400m revamp
13 January 2025 - 05:00
With a huge overhaul under way, Fourways Mall, SA’s largest shopping centre, is on a mission to reclaim its place at the heart of retail.
But can the mall, once a thriving hotspot, rediscover its former allure and once again become a must-visit destination?..
