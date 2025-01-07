Companies / Property

Schroder sells Frankfurt retail asset for R228m

The company, which invests in European growth cities, has owned the 4,525m2 asset since April 2016

BL Premium
07 January 2025 - 09:56
by Jacqueline Mackenzie

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has sold a grocery-anchored retail asset in Frankfurt, Germany, for €11.8m (R228m).

The company, which invests in European growth cities, has owned the 4,525m2 asset since April 2016, when it acquired it for about €11m...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.