Schroder sells Frankfurt retail asset for R228m
The company, which invests in European growth cities, has owned the 4,525m2 asset since April 2016
07 January 2025 - 09:56
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has sold a grocery-anchored retail asset in Frankfurt, Germany, for €11.8m (R228m).
The company, which invests in European growth cities, has owned the 4,525m2 asset since April 2016, when it acquired it for about €11m...
