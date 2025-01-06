Positive outlook for property sector in 2025
Interest rate cuts have strengthened investor confidence, enhancing sector’s desirability
06 January 2025 - 05:00
The property sector will probably enjoy continued growth in 2025, driven by recent interest rate cuts, strong performances in the retail and industrial markets and a stabilising office sector.
These factors are fuelling investor optimism, suggesting a positive outlook for the year ahead. After a strong rebound in October, real estate investment trusts (Reits) posted a 34% year-to-date return, outperforming other asset classes, including equities, which gained 15.9%, and SA bonds, which returned 16.7%...
