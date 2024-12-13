House price index grows 0.8% in November
Lower borrowing costs are expected to stimulate demand in lower-priced segments, where affordability remains a constraint
13 December 2024 - 17:04
SA's property market is showing signs of steady growth, with the latest FNB house price index showing a 0.8% year-on-year increase in November, following a revised 0.9% (from 0.3%) rise in October.
Recent revisions are based on updated deeds data from Gauteng, and align with FNB's internal valuations. The data now suggests house prices troughed in June, matching FNB’s expectations and coinciding with signs of improving market sentiment and recovery...
