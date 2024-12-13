Fledgling property firms will benefit if JSE lowers index barriers
The potential move could generate greater investment interest in SA’s emerging property subsectors
13 December 2024 - 05:00
The JSE’s potential move to lower index barriers for smaller-cap property companies could generate increased investment interest in SA’s emerging property subsectors, according to specialist real estate equity fund, Meago Asset Managers.
This comes as the JSE considers expanding its all property index (Alpi) following criticism of its methodology by various portfolio managers in the property sector...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.