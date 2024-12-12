Growthpoint launches Sandton R2bn mixed-use development
Olympus Sandton will be located within the mixed-use Sandton Summit precinct, anchored by the Discovery Head Office at the intersection
12 December 2024 - 10:09
UPDATED 12 December 2024 - 10:26
SA’s largest commercial real estate investment trust (Reit), Growthpoint Properties, has unveiled plans to begin a major residential and retail development, Olympus Sandton, in collaboration with renowned luxury residential developer, Tricolt.
This strategic investment supports Growthpoint’s vision to develop SA’s top walkable, mixed-use precinct, leveraging Sandton’s position as Africa’s leading financial hub...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.