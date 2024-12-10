High-income buyers drive building loan activity in Gauteng and W Cape
10 December 2024 - 05:00
Amid high interest rates and a challenging buyers’ market, wealthy individuals are building new homes, while others are tapping into top-up loans to enhance their existing properties.
According to data from Standard Bank, Gauteng ranks first in building loan registrations, with the Western Cape following closely behind. Both provinces also have the highest number of customers taking out additional or top-up building loans...
