Companies / Property

UK supermarket Reit gets secondary listing on JSE

Supermarket Income Reit (SUPR) will start trading on the JSE on December 13

09 December 2024 - 10:14
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A shopping cart in a supermarket. Picture: 123RF
A shopping cart in a supermarket. Picture: 123RF

London-listed UK real estate investment trust, Supermarket Income Reit (SUPR), has been granted a secondary listing on the JSE, it said on Monday.

The company's shares are included in the FTSE 250 Index and it has a market capitalisation of about £889m (R20.4bn).
 
The JSE has granted approval to SUPR for a secondary listing by way of the fast-track listing process, of all its 1.246-billion ordinary shares with a nominal value of one penny each, on the bourse’s main board in the Retail Reit’s sector, under the abbreviated name “SUPR” with share code “SRI” from December 13, the company said.

SUPR has a hand-picked portfolio of omnichannel supermarket properties, diversified by geography and tenant make-up. These stores not only support in-store shopping, but also operate as last-mile online grocery fulfilment centres for both home delivery and click and collect, providing SUPR's investors with exposure to leading future proofed stores in the growing UK and French grocery markets, according to its prelisting statement.

Its property portfolio comprises 73 properties, valued at £1.78bn at the end of June, let to established grocers in the UK and France including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Carrefour, Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Asda, Aldi, Lidl and Morrisons.

SUPR’s 73 assets, including 17 in France, have an annualised cash rental income of £113.1m.
 
The group funds its activities with a mix of equity and debt, diversified across a number of lenders on both a secured and unsecured basis.

SUPR says a listing on the JSE will afford it increased liquidity and tradability in the company's shares, further diversification of its shareholder base and the opportunity to raise future capital in a new market to fund further acquisitions.

MackenzieJ@arena.africa

UK watchdog says supermarket loyalty scheme prices offer genuine savings

British shoppers can make average savings of 17-25% on 50,000 grocery products, analysis shows
Companies
1 week ago

Britain’s Tesco lifts profit outlook after strong first half

UK grocer, which has a market share of 28%, says  higher earnings being driven customer loyalty programme and matching the prices of discounter Aldi
Companies
2 months ago

UK supermarkets reject allegations of profiteering from crisis

Executives tell MPs that retail margins remain tight and there is no ‘greedflation’
Companies
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
A third director quits the Murray & Roberts board
Companies / Industrials
2.
Growthpoint expands Cape Town property ...
Companies / Property
3.
Paywall subscriber growth not enough to save ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Standard Bank clients defrauded through CNP ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Astral Foods sceptical about VAT exemption on ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.