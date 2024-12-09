Growthpoint expands Cape Town property developments to meet rising demand
Western Cape accounts for 25% of the group’s total income, excluding the V&A Waterfront
09 December 2024 - 05:00
SA’s largest commercial real estate investment trust (Reit), Growthpoint Properties, is enhancing several of its prime properties in the Western Cape to boost investment value, as the province is delivering the highest returns.
The Western Cape, benefiting from semigration and a stable governance framework that fosters growth and opportunities, accounts for 25% of the group's total income, excluding the V&A Waterfront...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.