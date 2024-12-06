Schroder hopes 2025 will have a more supportive backdrop for reits
Earnings were boosted by high occupancy and a diversified tenant base
06 December 2024 - 15:44
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has shown “significant resilience” in a fluctuating economic environment and it says 2025 should be a more supportive backdrop for reits.
The group, which invests in real estate in European growth cities, has reported a 3% increase in EPRA — or earnings from operational activities — to €8.2m for the year ended September, primarily due to rental growth offsetting the effects of higher interest costs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.