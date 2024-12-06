Q&A: Sandton City hurtles towards net-zero carbon by 2030
Landlord Liberty Two Degrees aims to introduce solar PV systems and other energy efficiencies
In a bid to contribute to SA’s net-zero carbon by 2030 target, Sandton City has launched several initiatives to improve energy efficiency. These include the installation of a 1MW solar photovoltaic roof structure and the implementation of smart-metering systems to monitor and optimise energy consumption patterns.
Earlier this month, Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) and Pareto, the owners of Sandton City, revealed their intention to source renewable energy through the Independent Energy Pool (IEP) platform. The platform is a cost-effective and efficient business-to-business energy marketplace that enables electricity consumers, generators, and traders to buy and sell power...
