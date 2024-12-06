Joburg property prices regress to 2010 amid infrastructure and crime woes
Residents are increasingly heading for Cape Town or abroad as their hometown continues its steady decline
06 December 2024 - 05:00
Johannesburg’s residential property prices are stuck at 2010 levels, which industry experts attribute to declining demand driven by deteriorating infrastructure, crime and unemployment.
Lansdowne Property CEO Jonathan Kohler said the city has experienced no capital appreciation since 2010 as financial challenges and poor service delivery deter potential buyers...
