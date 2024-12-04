SA residential rental market hits record low vacancy rate of about 5% in the third quarter
Second rate cut in November adds to the positive outlook, offering relief to tenants and owners
04 December 2024 - 05:00
The SA residential rental market continues to show strength with the national vacancy rate reaching a record low of 5.07% in the third quarter, according to the latest vacancy survey by TPN Credit Bureau.
TPN expects the strong performance to continue, with vacancy rates remaining where they are for now, while rental growth is expected to have accelerated in the fourth quarter. This follows a trend seen in the first three quarters of 2024, where the average residential rental vacancy was 5.4%, the lowest since the TPN began doing the survey in 2016...
