Resilient Reit lifts its dividend guidance
Retail sales rose 2.9% during the 10-month period ended October and 3.6% on a rolling 12-month basis
04 December 2024 - 10:02
Retail-focused property group Resilient Reit has increased its dividend guidance for the 2024 financial year after reporting that retail sales increased by 2.9% during the 10-months ended October.
When the group released interim results in August, it said it expected distributions of about 428c per share for the year ending December. It has now increased this guidance to between 428c and 433c per share...
