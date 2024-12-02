Companies / Property

WATCH: CEO Andrew Coombs on what’s next for Sirius Real Estate

Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Coombs, CEO of Sirius

02 December 2024 - 20:11
by Business Day TV
Sirius Real Estate-owned storage asset Heiligenhaus in Germany. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sirius Real Estate says it is well positioned to capitalise on accretive acquisition opportunities with its strong balance sheet and extensive operational platform. Business Day TV caught up with Andrew Coombs, the company’s CEO, to find out more.

