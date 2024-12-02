Value of SA’s commercial real estate hits R1.92-trillion, up 48% since 2015
With lower rates and stabilising metros, the market could see more growth if reforms continue
02 December 2024 - 05:00
New data has shown the value of SA’s commercial real estate market surged 48% to R1.92-trillion from 2015 to the end of June 2023, according to Gmaven, a provider of real estate software and data services.
This growth shows the sector’s resilience despite challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and slow growth. However, with lower interest rates and stabilising key metros, SA’s commercial real estate, the largest in Africa, could see further growth if recent policy and economic reforms continue...
