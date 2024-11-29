Fairvest ups stake in Dipula Income Fund
Fairvest says it has made good headway in restructuring its portfolio in the past three years towards becoming a retail-only Reit
29 November 2024 - 15:45
Fairvest, a shareholder in Dipula Income Fund since 2014, has increased its stake from 5% to 26.3%, the retail-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Friday.
Fairvest raised R1bn to increase its stake in Dipula. Over the past 20 years, Dipula has shifted away from offices and focused on retail, with plans to continue growing its retail portfolio...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.