Growthpoint delivers improved first quarter with eye on asset sales
It’s the first quarter post-Covid where tenants have not reduced space
28 November 2024 - 19:59
The government of national unity (GNU), interest rate cuts and a stable power supply have dramatically improved SA’s sentiment towards the real estate sector, says property investor Growthpoint, which delivered an encouraging trading update for the three months to end-September.
Growthpoint reported strong leasing activity at its SA operations during the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, which enabled vacancies to improve to 8.2% from 8.7% in June, it said on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.