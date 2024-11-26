Companies / Property

WATCH: Vukile on track to meet full-year guidance

Business Day TV speaks to Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund

26 November 2024 - 20:16
by Business Day TV
Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Vukile says it is on track to deliver on full-year guidance after a strong first half. Business Day TV sat down with Laurence Rapp, the group’s CEO,  for a closer look.

