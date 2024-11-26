Vukile on track to meet full-year guidance
The group delivered strong first-half operational results with solid trading metrics in SA and Spain
26 November 2024 - 08:36
Vukile Property Fund has reported a 6% increase in profit at the halfway stage of its financial year, delivering strong operational results and solid trading metrics in SA and Spain.
Revenue for the six months ended September was 5.8% higher at R2.12bn, while attributable profit increased to R1.24bn from R1.17bn before, it said in a statement on Tuesday...
