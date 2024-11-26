Positive Attacq affirms distributable earnings rise
Attacq is undertaking upgrades at Mall of Africa, including a 1,995m² expansion of Checkers and the renovation of 23 stores
26 November 2024 - 16:09
Property investment company Attacq has issued a positive pre-close update, highlighting significant progress and reaffirming its confidence in meeting its growth target for distributable income per share (DIPS), with an expected increase of 17%-20%.
The Mall of Africa owner has achieved a strong occupancy rate of 92% and a collection rate exceeding 98.7%, highlighting the strength of its portfolio and partnerships...
