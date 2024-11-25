Yet-to-be repaired Lilian Ngoyi St stifles Octodec’s retail sales
The Reit is making efforts to retain tenants until the road, affected by a gas explosion, is repaired
25 November 2024 - 19:35
Octodec’s retail performance in Johannesburg continues to be affected by the unrepaired damage on Lilian Ngoyi St, as numerous tenants in nearby buildings remain directly exposed to the site and are unable to operate sustainably.
Despite the challenges, the JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) is making efforts to retain tenants until the road, which suffered serious damage from a gas explosion in July 2023, is repaired, the company said in its annual results to end-August on Monday...
