WATCH: Cape Town CBD attracted R7.2bn in property investments in 2023

Business Day TV speaks to Rob Kane, chair of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District

20 November 2024 - 19:37
The Cape Town CBD. Picture: Supplied/CCID
Cape Town’s central business district attracted more than R7bn worth of property investments in 2023. Business Day TV spoke to Rob Kane, chair of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District, about what is driving the investor interest and whether it can be sustained.

