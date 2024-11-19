Delta sells industrial property to Chippa

Delta Property Fund has signed an agreement with Chipcor Developers to sell its property and land at the corner of Hargreaves and Hockley Close in the Buffalo industrial area in Qonce for R13m.
Chipcor Developers is a subsidiary of Chippa Holdings, which owns Chippa United football club...
