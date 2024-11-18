Sirius delivers strong operational growth and makes further acquisitions
Sirius is well positioned to capitalise on accretive acquisition opportunities
18 November 2024 - 19:57
Sirius Real Estate has reported a 14.5% interim increase in funds from operations (FFO) while it has made acquisitions worth €141.5m (R2.457bn) in the six months to end-September.
Sirius is well positioned to capitalise on accretive acquisition opportunities with its strong balance sheet and extensive operational platform. Since April 1, the group has made investments at attractive net initial yields across Germany and the UK, with a €90.1m spend in the UK and €36m in Germany...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.