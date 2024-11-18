NSFAS challenges divide student housing market but investor potential remains strong
Sector fragmented but maturing as more institutional capital flows in
18 November 2024 - 05:00
Despite growing investor concern about National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)-funded students and its governance issues, experts say the market still holds potential for growth.
Challenges with late allowance payments, student accommodation shortages, and lack of transparency at NSFAS are hindering investment in a potentially lucrative asset class that could create more jobs and affordable housing...
